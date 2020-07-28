Advertisement

Shiawassee County officials update business owners on enforcement, legalities behind mask mandate

Mask wearing has become a contentious issue among many people.
Mask wearing has become a contentious issue among many people.(WJRT)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Wearing a mask. To enforce or not to enforce? The topic is one of contention among many. It was also the topic Tuesday in a Zoom meeting between the Shiawassee County health director, sheriff, and the executive director of the Owosso DDA.

“I think this puts businesses in a unique and precarious position to the relationship with their customer,” said Owosso DDA’s Josh Adams.

So what if a person has a medical condition like asthma, heart disease, COPD or other illnesses to where they can't tolerate wearing a mask?

“I would advise asking them what that condition is. Simply, don’t get into an argument, except their answers that I have a medical condition,” said Larry Johnson, Shiawassee County Health Department Director.

Johnson said he’s pleased to see many people wearing masks and businesses for the most part are cooperating.

“Some people don’t like it. I get that. I totally understand it. But the fact is the latest science has shown that wearing a mask can reduce the spread up to 40 percent,” Johnson said.

But what about the legalities behind the governor’s mandated order that masks be worn in all indoor public spaces? Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said it’s an order, not a law.

“We’re going to encourage personal hygienic consciousness, we’re going to encourage people to wash their hands, social distance. But I’m not going to write a ticket,” BeGole said.

BeGole said business owners should consult their attorneys and develop a policy. And while the Sheriff’s office won’t write a ticket, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration can if employees are not following the governor’s orders.

“There’s contradictory information. They just don’t know what to believe so I think people just need to be respectful and kind.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Fenton based Genatek Global creates automated disinfecting, sanitizing machine

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Fenton based Genatek Global has created a disinfecting, sanitizing machine for business owners looking for some extra peace of mind for their customers.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.