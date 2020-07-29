Advertisement

17-year-old dies after being shot in the back during Flint drive by

Alexis Aaron suffered a gunshot wound to the back in the early morning on Sunday, July 26 in Flint during a drive by. She died from her injuries just days later.
Alexis Aaron suffered a gunshot wound to the back in the early morning on Sunday, July 26 in Flint during a drive by. She died from her injuries just days later.(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/29/2020) - Flint Police is confirming the death of a 17-year-old girl after she was shot in the back during a drive by in Flint.

It happened in the early morning on Sunday, July 26. Flint Police responded to the 900 block of Johnson Avenue off West Court Street.

The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she was initially listed in critical condition. According to Flint Police, the victim succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, July 28.

There is a candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday evening in the victim’s honor.

ABC12 spoke with the Flint Police Chief, who says there is no one in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364 or Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County for an anonymous tip at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). Other options include the P3TIPS mobile app or online at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

