Advertisement

3D aneurysm repair from smartphones

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s called a silent killer. It can strike without warning and cause sudden death. In fact, complications from ruptured aneurysms kill more than 25,000 people in the U.S. each year. Now, doctors are using the same technology in your smartphone to help guide them in the O.R. to treat aneurysms and save more lives.

Patient Michael Renner recalled, “We are worried this thing could blow.”

Fear. That’s what Michael Renner and his wife felt when he was diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

“It was life or death,” shared Michael’s wife, Elaine Kenny Renner

The walls of his artery weakened, creating a balloon- like bulge in the part of the aorta that runs through the abdomen.

“Eventually it could rupture,” warned Mahmoud Malas, MD, MHS, RPVI, FACS, professor in residence and vice chair of surgery for clinical research and chief, division vascular and endovascular surgery at University of California San Diego Health System.

Just 20 percent of patients survive. But if caught early, a rupture can be prevented.

“We put wires and catheters that allow us to fix the aneurysm from the inside,” explained Dr. Malas.

Getting the graft is place can be difficult. Dr. Malas is now using the same technology in your smartphone to create personalized real-time maps that help him navigate during surgery.

“It uses like facial recognition like on the phone and creates a 3D reconstruction and overlay it right there in the operating room,” Dr. Malas illustrated.

A CT scan taken before surgery is combined with an x-ray taken during surgery creating that 3D model that shows where the grafts need to go.

“We can directly go in and get into the vessels much faster. Think of it as a GPS that guides you to navigate through the patient anatomy to get into these vessels,” elaborated Dr. Malas.

Half the amount of dye and radiation is used. Surgery time is cut by half. As for Michael, doctors were able to graft his aneurysm before it caused any problems.

“Basically, it’s a new lease on life,” Elaine affirmed.  

He and Elaine are ready to get on with life with their grandkids.

Up to 25 percent of aneurysms occur in patients who have a family history of them. There is also a very strong link to smoking. Smoking also causes the aneurysm to grow faster than non-smokers. So, people over the age of 65, who have a family history and smoke should ask their doctor to be screened with an ultrasound for aneurysms.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Trauma-centered yoga helping those with PTSD

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Yoga is helping those with PTSD.

Health

Stopping the bleed for hemophilia a

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Every year about 400 babies are born with hemophilia A, a rare bleeding disorder in which they are missing a critical clotting protein, called factor VIII. Without the protein, their blood is unable to clot when they get a cut and some patients may develop antibodies that fight against the medicine that is treating their condition. The details on a new approach that is showing success.

Crime

“We just roll with it:” 21-year-old talks one year after stray bullet leaves her paralyzed

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
One year ago, a stray bullet hit Olivia Dantzler, leaving the 21-year-old paralyzed from the chest down.

Health

COVID-19 and OCD

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
For people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, this crisis is particularly difficult. It can be hard to decide which behaviors are reasonable and which reflect excess anxiety.

Latest News

Health

Detecting arthritis in children

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
JIA is sometimes tough to diagnose, and as a result it can go undetected while destroying a young person’s joints. Here's more on what parents need to know.

Health

Michigan confirms first human case of mosquito-borne illness of 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the state’s first human infection with a mosquito-borne virus for 2020.

Health

Losing weight safely as we age

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
See how researchers found adding a piece of fashion helped the elderly lose weight safely!

Health

Preventing frailty as you age

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Learn steps you can take now to limit your chances of becoming frail later.

Health

Tag along with Hurley Medical Center cleaning crew keeping the hospital safe

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Take a look at what it takes for a crew of more than 100 people to keep doctors, nurses, and patients at Hurley Medical Center safe.

Health

New and improved donated lungs

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
A new innovative procedure can restore compromised, donated lungs, and help save more lives.