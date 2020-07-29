Advertisement

Buena Vista Township to buy back BV high school

The township has signed an agreement with Saginaw Public Schools to repurchase the building.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/29/2020)-With it’s overgrown grass and faded sign-- the old Buena Vista High located on East Holland has sat vacant for the last 7 years.

The property of the Saginaw Public School District.

“It is a part of Buena Vista. It is a staple in Buena Vista,” said Township Superintendent, Torrie McAfee.

Something that has always weighed heavily on the mind of McAfee.

“I started as superintendent in 2017 and it has been at the top of priority list since then,” she said.

That's why when the opportunity came up to get the building back-- Township officials went after it.

Entering into an agreement to buy back the building for $35-thousand dollars.

“We really wanted it back to do something good for the community,” said Township Supervisor, Christina Dillard.

“To have that school, the building in our possession is a tremendous achievement for us,”McAfee.

There are already lots of ideas about what to do with it.

“The residents are really excited about having the building back in our possession and I have been riddled with a lot of ideas some of the ideas include a coffee shop, a community theater. A lady even said she would have her wedding there in the gym if she could,” Dillard said.

But one is at the top of the list

“About 60 percent of Buena Vista is agriculture. We have tons of farmers. Tons of fresh fruits and vegetables and we don’t have a true grocery store in Buena Vista. So this is an opportunity for one, economics to help out our business farmers and two, just for our residences to have an opportunity to have fresh fruit, produce, vegetables right here in our own community,” McAfee said.

The township hopes to have the building reopened within the next year or two.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flint’s faith leaders pray for unity where Hallwood Plaza shooting took place

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Pastors from different faiths and community members came together in prayer at Hallwood Plaza, where six people were shot this weekend.

Crime

Flint opts to destroy confiscated guns, rather than auction off and risk re-circulation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
250 guns confiscated by Flint police officers will now be destroyed. The Mayor and Police Chief announced the new plan Wednesday.

Crime

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
A 25-year-old Flint man is accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.

Community

McLaren Lapeer Nurses call attention to safe patient care concerns

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Nurses at McLaren hospital in Lapeer held an informative picket to call attention to safe patient care concerns.

Latest News

Celebrations

Prom held for Genesee County seniors

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Organizers say they wanted to show local kids they can fun at prom and do so safely.

Local

Campaign flyer uses unauthorized image of former YWCA CEO, upsetting, but not illegal

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
While using the photo from a magazine article published in July 2017 isn't illegal, Heidi McAra believes what he did was wrong.

Local

August primary ballot: MTA millage won’t cost you more

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
This year, CEO Ed Benning said they're combining all three. The MTA is asking for one replacement renewal millage. If passed, you will pay the same amount over the next five years.

Crime

Without funding for witness protection in Michigan, prosecutors get creative

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In the last 16 years, Genesee County has had to protect nearly 100 witnesses, keeping them safe to hold suspects accountable.

Crime

Community weighs in on Flint’s uptick in gun violence

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
ABC12′s Ann Pierret took to Facebook to ask the community what they can do to help stop the violence in their neighborhoods. More than 100,000 people viewed the post and hundreds commented on what they think will make an impact.

News

Connecting through yoga, dance during COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
Summer DAYS in the Park is going on now through August 22 in Flint.