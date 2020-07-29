Buena Vista Township to buy back BV high school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/29/2020)-With it’s overgrown grass and faded sign-- the old Buena Vista High located on East Holland has sat vacant for the last 7 years.

The property of the Saginaw Public School District.

“It is a part of Buena Vista. It is a staple in Buena Vista,” said Township Superintendent, Torrie McAfee.

Something that has always weighed heavily on the mind of McAfee.

“I started as superintendent in 2017 and it has been at the top of priority list since then,” she said.

That's why when the opportunity came up to get the building back-- Township officials went after it.

Entering into an agreement to buy back the building for $35-thousand dollars.

“We really wanted it back to do something good for the community,” said Township Supervisor, Christina Dillard.

“To have that school, the building in our possession is a tremendous achievement for us,”McAfee.

There are already lots of ideas about what to do with it.

“The residents are really excited about having the building back in our possession and I have been riddled with a lot of ideas some of the ideas include a coffee shop, a community theater. A lady even said she would have her wedding there in the gym if she could,” Dillard said.

But one is at the top of the list

“About 60 percent of Buena Vista is agriculture. We have tons of farmers. Tons of fresh fruits and vegetables and we don’t have a true grocery store in Buena Vista. So this is an opportunity for one, economics to help out our business farmers and two, just for our residences to have an opportunity to have fresh fruit, produce, vegetables right here in our own community,” McAfee said.

The township hopes to have the building reopened within the next year or two.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.