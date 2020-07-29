Advertisement

Flint opts to destroy confiscated guns, rather than auction off and risk re-circulation

Previously, confiscated guns were sold at auction to create revenue for Flint; but, the City said money made is not worth the risk.
A group of nearly 30 confiscated guns are laid out on a table at the Flint Police Department.
A group of nearly 30 confiscated guns are laid out on a table at the Flint Police Department.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/2020) - 250 guns confiscated by Flint police officers will now be destroyed. The Mayor and Police Chief announced the new plan Wednesday.

Previously, confiscated guns were sold at auction to create revenue for Flint; but, the City said money made is not worth the risk.

At Wednesday’s pres conference, Mayor Sheldon Neeley made it clear he is not anti-gun. He said this effort is about keeping guns out of the wrong people’s hands to prevent more violence in this City.

“This gives us hope. Those of us who have lost loved ones, this gives us hope,” Flint Pastor Jeff Hawkins said. “To say, you know what, it doesn’t do anything for the loved ones that we’ve lost due to violence, it sure enough gives us a brighter future that no one else has to be lost.”

Two of Pastor Hawkins's sons have died of gun violence – one shot by an AK-47, the other shot by a semi-automatic gun.

He's grateful similar combat weapons will not only be confiscated by Flint Police, but now also destroyed by the City.

The Mayor and Police Chief showed off guns of all sizes and caliber. The two said 32 guns were taken out of the community in the last seven days alone.

What Chief Phil Hart calls his new 'special investigative unit,' has been targeting hot spot areas of the City.

“Everything has to be based on a legal traffic stop,” Chief Hart explained. “We’re making traffic stops on these reckless drivers, where we are seizing vehicles as well and we’re finding these weapons.”

The Chief said a number of the illegal guns are actually brand new, which has him working with federal and state partners to investigate who's making the sale.

Mayor Neeley said in the past, the City has sold the confiscated guns to supplement the general fund. He explained Flint made $200,000 in 2019 from auctioning off more than 1,200 guns.

“It shows a gross lack in critical thinking when we say we want to fight crime and battle crime and take weapons off the street to somehow circulating – or being a chain of circulating them back into activity,” the Mayor said. “From this day forward, we will destroy weapons that we collect.”

The Mayor is also planning a gun buyback program to get guns off the street.

No dates have been set. Mayor Neeley explained he’s working to raise money to make it work, adding he and his family will be donating the first thousand dollars.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flint’s faith leaders pray for unity where Hallwood Plaza shooting took place

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Pastors from different faiths and community members came together in prayer at Hallwood Plaza, where six people were shot this weekend.

News

MHSAA Approves Phased-In Approach to Fall Athletics

Updated: 1 hours ago
The governing body of Michigan High School Athletics announced its updates, after the Representative Council took action during a meeting Wednesday morning.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Landscaping owner, hiring manager have high hopes with new unemployment proposal

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some companies that have struggled to fill positions believe they can have success in that are now that the $600 federal payment has come to an end for eligible Michiganders.

Latest News

Sports

Five local teams will kickoff their season in the Battle at the Big House

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
A trio of Saginaw Valley League schools will join Goodrich and Frankenmuth in opening their seasons at Michigan Stadium.

Sports

The NFHS continues to recommend the phasing in of sports this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The MHSAA is working closely with the National Federation of State High School Associates to finalize its plan for sports this fall.

Education

MI-CORE teachers want to return to the classroom, safely

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.

Education

MI-CORE teachers union sets guidelines for return to classroom learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
COVID-19 test results must released within 1 to 2 days.

Crime

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A 25-year-old Flint man is accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.

Coronavirus

Shiawassee County officials update business owners on enforcement, legalities behind mask mandate

Updated: 23 hours ago
Wearing a mask. To enforce or not to enforce? The topic is one of contention among many. It was also the topic Tuesday in a Zoom meeting between the Shiawassee County health director, sheriff, and the executive director of the Owosso DDA.