Flint’s faith leaders pray for unity where Hallwood Plaza shooting took place

Saturday, a pop-up party quickly turned violent. As the Chief says his officers went to shut it down, a fight broke out elsewhere in the crowd and a shooting followed.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/2020) - From 50 people to over a thousand within minutes. That’s what Flint Police say happened at Hallwood Plaza Saturday night.

A pop-up party quickly turned violent. As the Chief says his officers went to shut it down, a fight broke out elsewhere in the crowd and a shooting followed.

Six people were injured. They’re all expected to be okay.

There was a show of unity Wednesday at the site where that shooting happened.

Pastors from different faiths and community members came together in prayer at Hallwood Plaza.

Community members who joined in the event to unify Flint were disappointed to see the striking difference in attendance.

Attendees stayed in their cars or stood six feet apart, as they prayed for the violence in their community to stop.

“This is where it begins. This is where our love’s got to start. Right here where all the evil is going on, the chaos and the 150 gunshots that night. I live down the street. I heard every shot,” Kenneth Dickerson said.

He has lived in Flint his whole life. Dickerson showed up because he knows the pain violence leaves. His son was killed in July 2008.

“We all have to come together to change the situation in Flint, as far as the violence, far as kids not having nothing to do, nowhere to go. You know, there’s a lot of programs implemented in place, you just have to utilize them,” he added.

Dickerson said he relies on love and faith to get through each day.

He was grateful to see religious leaders of different beliefs setting the example of unity Wednesday.

“I’ve been in Flint for about five years; and one thing that I’ve noticed about Flint that I really like, is that people in Flint come together more than any other place where I’ve lived,” Fr. Paul Donnelly, of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, said.

He explained healing begins in prayer for one another.

Fr. Paul said the weapons have to be put down.

“If your mom were standing there would you do it? If the other person’s mom were standing there would you do it?” he asked. “We can be proud to be Flint. We have all that we need to serve one another, to take care of each other.”

The Genesee County Prosecutor said arrest warrants are being sought for four people in connection to the shooting.

David Leyton explained all four are facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon with a CPL. One of the four will also be charged with carrying a stolen weapon.

They are not believed to have shot their guns.

Leyton said police are having trouble tracking down the shooter(s) because the six victims are being uncooperative.

As the investigation continues, the Prosecutor does anticipate additional charges.

