GISD confirms two cases of COVID-19 at Genesee Career Institute

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/28/2020) - The Genesee Intermediate School District is confirming two positive cases of COVID-19. It happened at their Genesee Career Institute Cosmetology Program.

The district contacted the Genesee County Health Department and are following their guidance, which includes temporarily suspending in-person instruction for the cosmetology program until Monday, August 3. They say the purpose of that is for contact tracing.

As for students and parents, the district says they communicated with them on Monday, saying they sent an automated message to families of every enrolled student in the program. They also printed two letters. The first was on Thursday, July 23, saying there’s been a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A second letter was sent on Monday, July 27, updating that there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19. That letter included the bit about closing in-person instruction until Monday.

They say they personally contacted the families of any individuals who may have been within close proximity of the affected students.

If any student is feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, they should contact their health provider.

The district also says students and staff are screened for temperatures daily, are required to wear a face covering at all times in the program, and maintain at least six feet of distance from one another.

