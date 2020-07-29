JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

After a couple of days of having to deal with high humidity levels, Tuesday was much more comfortable. High temperatures for the day moved easily into the 80s, but the temperature / humidity combination was just fine. Bright sunshine in the morning gave way to some clouds for the afternoon. A few sprinkles popped up too, but most of us stayed dry. Some showers will be possible early Wednesday morning. In general, the farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing the raindrops.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Some spotty showers will also be possible, but I think most of us will stay dry. Light west to northwesterly winds will prevail for the day, and high temperatures will range from the lower, to middle 80s. Even though we will have a chance of a few showers, humidity levels won't be too bad for the day. Thursday will be a brighter day across Mid-Michigan. With a wind straight in from the north, it will also be a comfortable day with highs surrounding the 80-degree mark.

Pleasant conditions look to be a good bet to end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies and light winds from the north-northeast are in order for Friday. Highs will again surround 80-degrees, but it will be a bit cooler near the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines. Saturday will be a dandy too. It will be a little bit warmer with a good bit of sunshine and light & variable winds expected for the day. Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the 70s lakeside, to the lower 80s inland. There will be a chance of showers for the day, but nothing day-long. - JR