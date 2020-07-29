Advertisement

MHSAA Approves Phased-In Approach to Fall Athletics

MHSAA approves phased-in approach to fall athletics
MHSAA approves phased-in approach to fall athletics(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The governing body of Michigan High School Athletics announced its updates, after the Representative Council took action during a meeting Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the MHSAA, the Board authorized the following actions:

  • Approved a “phased-in” approach to fall athletics.
  • Eliminated scrimmages in all fall sports; the only occasions where students from different schools would be together is for official games, matches, meets and competitions.
  • Finalized the fall sports guidance documents for the safe return to activity. This guidance includes general information along with sport-specific directives for students, coaches, staff, officials and media members. Spectator guidance will be added once those number of individual limits are finalized by the Governor’s office. These documents are posted at mhsaa.com on each sport page and comply with all Executive Orders from Governor Whitmer.
  • New competition limits in all fall sports were approved to limit the number of teams and individuals at any one competition site. The concept is fall competition will take place as locally as possible with no large-scale events, invitationals or tournaments. See the fall sport-specific guidance documents for these limits.
  • Allowed all low-risk sports to begin practice and competition as scheduled on August 12. This includes golf, tennis, cross country and swimming. Swimming can begin indoor practice and competition once pools are opened with capacity limitations being followed.
  • Allowed moderate-risk sports of soccer and volleyball (pending the opening of school gyms) to begin practice as scheduled on August 12 but to delay competition. Decisions on competition timelines (to start or to delay further) would be made on or by August 20.
  • Delayed the start of football practice with full player pads and equipment until Monday, August 17. The week of August 10 shall only include practice sessions that consists of conditioning, physical training and skill work but without player equipment other than helmets. This week of acclimatization (August 10-16) is similar to the allowed summer activities with helmets, only, that have been ongoing since June. Decisions on competition timelines (to start or to delay further) would be made on or by August 20.

In the press release, the MHSAA said it will make adjustments if necessary.

The Council will meet regularly and the Association said it will give updates as it makes decisions.

The MHSAA says it will make all decisions based on the most current information and directives from state government, health department officials and member school feedback.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Landscaping owner, hiring manager have high hopes with new unemployment proposal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some companies that have struggled to fill positions believe they can have success in that are now that the $600 federal payment has come to an end for eligible Michiganders.

Sports

Five local teams will kickoff their season in the Battle at the Big House

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
A trio of Saginaw Valley League schools will join Goodrich and Frankenmuth in opening their seasons at Michigan Stadium.

Sports

The NFHS continues to recommend the phasing in of sports this fall

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The MHSAA is working closely with the National Federation of State High School Associates to finalize its plan for sports this fall.

Latest News

Education

MI-CORE teachers want to return to the classroom, safely

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.

Education

MI-CORE teachers union sets guidelines for return to classroom learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
COVID-19 test results must released within 1 to 2 days.

Crime

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A 25-year-old Flint man is accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.

Coronavirus

Shiawassee County officials update business owners on enforcement, legalities behind mask mandate

Updated: 22 hours ago
Wearing a mask. To enforce or not to enforce? The topic is one of contention among many. It was also the topic Tuesday in a Zoom meeting between the Shiawassee County health director, sheriff, and the executive director of the Owosso DDA.

Crime

Flint partnering with ‘good promoters’ in wake of Hallwood Plaza shooting

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The two City leaders explained they created partnerships with what they're calling "good promoters.” They are young people who know what's legally allowed and are trusted by the Mayor and Police Chief to organize events in line with the rules.

VOD Recording

NFHS recommends a phased in approach for sports in the fall.

Updated: 22 hours ago
The MHSAA is working closely with the NFHS on its plan for high school sports in the fall.