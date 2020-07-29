Prosecutor hands Saginaw police probe over to Attorney General’s office

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The case of a Saginaw City police officer, accused of punching a woman in the county jail, is heading to the desk of the State Attorney General for review.

We’re told the officer hit the 57-year old woman after she spit on him during the transfer.

The officer was suspended without pay and fired a week later.

The former officer has been with the department since 2017.

His firing prompted some Saginaw police officers to call in sick for a few shifts, in an apparent protest over the dismissal.

Michigan State Police conducted an investigation of the July 11th incident and handed its report to the prosecutor’s office on Monday.

“It is in the best interest of the community that an independent prosecutorial entity review the matter,” said Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr.

