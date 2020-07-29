Scattered showers possible this afternoon

As a cold front exits the state, we’ll be left with just the chance of rain this afternoon along with more seasonable temperatures. High pressure moving in tonight helps to keep us mainly clear into the end of the week.

Today’s highs will be in the low 80s for most – upper 70s near Lake Huron. After morning showers and storms southward, we’ll have more sunshine! Scattered showers and storms remain a possibility for the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Winds will gradually shift from the SW in the morning to the W and then NW through the day, staying at around 10mph.

Winds stay light and northerly overnight as skies clear. We’ll fall to the mid 50s north and inland with temps closer to 60 near the I-69 corridor. Open up those windows!

Tomorrow and Friday will feature more sun with highs near 80 degrees.

FLINT, Mich.

