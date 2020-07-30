Advertisement

A few sprinkles Thursday

Comfortable temperatures.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure will help to keep us under plenty of sun today! We’ll see some fair-weather clouds pop up this afternoon with the possibility of a few sprinkles, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will be out of the N to NE at 5-10mph which will help to keep our temps closer to normal for this time of year, a bit milder than yesterday. Highs for most reach to near 80 while closer to Lake Huron we’ll stay in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the N at around 5mph. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs near 80, some sun, and the chance for a few sprinkles.

You’ll notice more clouds moving in on Saturday with the next best chance of rain arriving Sunday.

