Back to school giveaway held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (07/30/2020)- (WJRT) -“You name it everything that is essential to a kid starting school is in that bag,”said Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s Mohammed Aboutawila.

Backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, flash drive and PPEs-- students are being outfitted with everything they need to learn.

Whether its online or in a classroom this upcoming school year.

Our job is to make sure that we are going to engage our community and our Flint community overall and we want to make sure that kids come first,” Aboutawila. said.

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy partnered with the Alica R Pruitt foundation to hold it’s first back to school drive, Thursday.

“As I thought of what we could do this year despite COVID and the pandemic I wanted to be able to impact the generation coming behind me and really give them what they need to kick off the school just right,” said founder, Brielle Bryson.

Organizers say they expect to give out more than 200 hundred backpacks and care packages during today’s back to school drive thru.

“I think its good that they are helping people in the community because everybody is stressed out because of the crisis and they don’t know if they want to bring their kids to school,” said parent Laquanda Brown.

We are looking for to seeing our students August 5th online and later in the year, in person,” said Aboutawila.

