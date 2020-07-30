Advertisement

Back to school giveaway held in Flint

Organizers say they expect to give out more than 200 hundred backpacks and care packages during today’s back to school drive thru.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (07/30/2020)- (WJRT) -“You name it everything that is essential to a kid starting school is in that bag,”said Flint Southwestern Classical Academy’s Mohammed Aboutawila.

Backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, flash drive and PPEs-- students are being outfitted with everything they need to learn.

Whether its online or in a classroom this upcoming school year.

Our job is to make sure that we are going to engage our community and our Flint community overall and we want to make sure that kids come first,” Aboutawila. said.

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy partnered with the Alica R Pruitt foundation to hold it’s first back to school drive, Thursday.

“As I thought of what we could do this year despite COVID and the pandemic I wanted to be able to impact the generation coming behind me and really give them what they need to kick off the school just right,” said founder, Brielle Bryson.

Organizers say they expect to give out more than 200 hundred backpacks and care packages during today’s back to school drive thru.

“I think its good that they are helping people in the community because everybody is stressed out because of the crisis and they don’t know if they want to bring their kids to school,” said parent Laquanda Brown.

We are looking for to seeing our students August 5th online and later in the year, in person,” said Aboutawila.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

“Get ready for there to be change:” Flint pastors announce plan to curb violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A group of nearly two-dozen pastors fed up with the violence in Flint introduced a plan Wednesday that they're vowing to put into action.

Community

Good Samaritan performs life saving good deed, CPR on accident victim

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The driver is still hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

Community

Buena Vista Township to buy back BV high school

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The township has signed an agreement with Saginaw Public Schools to repurchase the building.

Crime

Flint’s faith leaders pray for unity where Hallwood Plaza shooting took place

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Pastors from different faiths and community members came together in prayer at Hallwood Plaza, where six people were shot this weekend.

Latest News

Crime

Flint opts to destroy confiscated guns, rather than auction off and risk re-circulation

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
250 guns confiscated by Flint police officers will now be destroyed. The Mayor and Police Chief announced the new plan Wednesday.

Crime

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
A 25-year-old Flint man is accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.

Community

McLaren Lapeer Nurses call attention to safe patient care concerns

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Nurses at McLaren hospital in Lapeer held an informative picket to call attention to safe patient care concerns.

Celebrations

Prom held for Genesee County seniors

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Organizers say they wanted to show local kids they can fun at prom and do so safely.

Local

Campaign flyer uses unauthorized image of former YWCA CEO, upsetting, but not illegal

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
While using the photo from a magazine article published in July 2017 isn't illegal, Heidi McAra believes what he did was wrong.

Local

August primary ballot: MTA millage won’t cost you more

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
This year, CEO Ed Benning said they're combining all three. The MTA is asking for one replacement renewal millage. If passed, you will pay the same amount over the next five years.