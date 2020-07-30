Classroom upgrades, building modifications, new athletic center highlight Durand Area Schools bond proposal

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Durand next Tuesday will be making a big decision on a 30 year, $28 million bond proposal.

“I think it’s really important. I think it would be great for the kids to have some new things and just better their education and better their school experience all around,” said parent Nick Taylor.

The proposal includes safety and security upgrades, making buildings more energy efficient, STEM upgrades to classrooms, a new performing arts center and athletic center, among many others.

“I mean they’ll come home and say well this at school doesn’t work or it’s broke, or it’s hot in the school, air conditioning is one of the big things on there so to them it’s more of the day to day things,” Taylor said.

The proposal is actually 2 proposals. Proposal 1 entails all the classroom upgrades and modifications to the buildings while proposal 2 is just a new athletic turf for the football field. Proposal 1 must pass in order for proposal 2 to happen.

“It would be great if we had it because it just wouldn’t help our athletics, but it would help our band and also help host events at Durand too which I thought would help us a lot,” said sophomore Tyler Cesar.

Cesar is a football player. He’s all about that new turf, but knows the district is long overdue for other projects as well. He has a message for those who may be on the fence about the proposal.

“It’s been a long time since stuff like this has happened. It would be really beneficial for us as Durand to have that next step to become a bigger school and help us get on the map more,” Cesar said.

If approved, the proposal would increase the district’s millage rate to 1.42 mills.

Renovations would begin next summer and be completed by 2023 or 2024.

