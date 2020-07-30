Advertisement

Classroom upgrades, building modifications, new athletic center highlight Durand Area Schools bond proposal

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Durand next Tuesday will be making a big decision on a 30 year, $28 million bond proposal.

“I think it’s really important. I think it would be great for the kids to have some new things and just better their education and better their school experience all around,” said parent Nick Taylor.

The proposal includes safety and security upgrades, making buildings more energy efficient, STEM upgrades to classrooms, a new performing arts center and athletic center, among many others.

“I mean they’ll come home and say well this at school doesn’t work or it’s broke, or it’s hot in the school, air conditioning is one of the big things on there so to them it’s more of the day to day things,” Taylor said.

The proposal is actually 2 proposals. Proposal 1 entails all the classroom upgrades and modifications to the buildings while proposal 2 is just a new athletic turf for the football field. Proposal 1 must pass in order for proposal 2 to happen.

“It would be great if we had it because it just wouldn’t help our athletics, but it would help our band and also help host events at Durand too which I thought would help us a lot,” said sophomore Tyler Cesar.

Cesar is a football player. He’s all about that new turf, but knows the district is long overdue for other projects as well. He has a message for those who may be on the fence about the proposal.

“It’s been a long time since stuff like this has happened. It would be really beneficial for us as Durand to have that next step to become a bigger school and help us get on the map more,” Cesar said.

If approved, the proposal would increase the district’s millage rate to 1.42 mills.

Renovations would begin next summer and be completed by 2023 or 2024.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Employment expert offers tips, advice to job seekers in competitive market

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Experts say job candidates should adopt a different perspective and use this time as an opportunity to re-market, or reinvent themselves to appeal to employers.

Crime

“Get ready for there to be change:” Flint pastors announce plan to curb violence

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A group of nearly two-dozen pastors fed up with the violence in Flint introduced a plan Wednesday that they're vowing to put into action.

Crime

Weapons charges issued for four Flint men, Hallwood Plaza shooter(s) not in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Four Flint men are facing charges in connection to this weekend's shooting at the Hallwood Plaza in Flint.

Flint Water Emergency

Flint Water Crisis victims score win in MI Supreme Court

Updated: 9 hours ago
“We got together and started working on the lawsuit September 2015. We filed January 2016, and it’s just been a constant back and forth of getting permission to sue,” said Flint activist and lead plaintiff Melissa Mays.

Latest News

Local

Letter from concerned citizens over special needs funding

Updated: 18 hours ago
A group of concerned citizens addressed their concerns over special needs funding for Flint students in a letter Wednesday, 7/29/20

Sports

The MHSAA announces it’ll use a phased-in approach for fall sports

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
High school sports are still on the docket for the fall, but the MHSAA will use a phasing-in approach.

Sports

MSU’s Tom Izzo at Warwick Hills for first day of Ally Challenge Pro-Am’s

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo played along side Jay Haas in the first of two Pro-Am days at Warwick Hills ahead of the 3rd annual Ally Challenge.

Education

Concerned citizens highlight special needs funding dispute between GISD and Flint Community Schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Community members believe the water crisis and the effects of lead poisoning have only added to the need for special education in Flint, which they say is not being acknowledged by the GISD. Both the GISD and FCS did not comment on the pending legal matter.

Flint Water Emergency

MI Supreme Court says water crisis class action lawsuit can move forward

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
"We got together and started working on the lawsuit September 2015. We filed January 2016, and it's just been a constant back and forth of getting permission to sue," said Flint activist and mother Melissa Mays.

Coronavirus

Governor Whitmer dials up restrictions - limiting indoor gatherings, bars

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Starting Friday, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state, including in Regions 6 and 8.