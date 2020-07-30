Employment expert offers tips, advice to job seekers in competitive market

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of people out of a job, like Jessica Bens of Hale, Michigan.

“I’ve been trying to find stuff elsewhere, but jobs are so far away and so few and far between, I just have not had any luck,” Bens said.

Bens was let go from her job as a waitress back in March this year.

“I know a lot of people going without and struggling to pay their bills. I’m one of them,” she added.

The struggle is certainly real. But experts say job candidates should adopt a different perspective and use this time as an opportunity to re-market, or reinvent themselves to appeal to employers.

“People should go for what they’re passionate about. If there’s something that interests them or something that drives them, if there’s something they don’t know that they want to know, now is the perfect time to go and learn that,” said Tru Staffing Partners CEO Jared Coseglia.

So how do you actually do that? Coseglia said it starts with that all important resume.

“Most people will start their resumes with an objective. Stop. The objective is to get the job. Put a summary of who you are and what value proposition you bring to any employer,” he said.

He also said to proofread the resume. Something as tiny as a spelling or grammar mistake could mean the difference between and interview or no interview. He also said to own the position you’re applying for because you’ve got one chance to make yourself shine above the rest.

“That sense of ambition often attracts employers to a candidate even if they don’t have the necessary requisite skill sets,” he said.

As for Jessica? She’s a go getter, and is confident something will come her way.

“I will take pretty much anything that’s out there. At this point, anything that pays money.”

