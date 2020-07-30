Advertisement

Good Samaritan performs life saving good deed, CPR on accident victim

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/29/2020)- The right place at the right time--

“Absolutely would not be here today,” said Michigan State Police, Sgt Don Pisha.

It all unfolded a little after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

“An elderly male driver was driving eastbound on Caro Road here just outside the city of Caro suffered from a medical emergency and actually just drove off the road,” Pisha said.

And came to a stop several hundred yard into a farm field.

A good Samaritan traveling behind the driver-- witnessed the accident.

“He actually stopped his car, ran all out there through this farm field, called 9-11, removed the subject from the vehicle and started performing CPR right away,” he said.

Pisha was one of those called to the scene.

“We realized we were being waved down by a subject several hundred yards into a farm field, to a bean field,” he said.

“I ran out to the bean field and observed this Good Samaritan that had actually pulled this driver out onto the ground and was performing CPR on him at that time.”

The driver is still hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

“Not everybody would have done what he done. That was a very difficult scene crashes can be very dangerous. He didn’t know what was going to find out there, but he didn’t hesitate. he jumped into action. And as far as doing to the right thing, I couldn’t have instructed him to do it any better than what he did,” Pisha said.

