Advertisement

Governor Whitmer dials up restrictions - limiting indoor gatherings, bars

Gatherings now limited to 10 people statewide
Governor limiting indoor gatherings across Michigan
Governor limiting indoor gatherings across Michigan(Governor Whitmer's office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Starting Friday, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state, including in Regions 6 and 8.

“As we see COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Michiganders cannot afford to drop our guard. We must take every step possible to saave lives, protect the brave men and women on the front lines, and avoid overwhelming our healthcare system while we continue to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy. By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”

COVID-19′s resurgence is closely associated with super-spreading events at large social gatherings, often attended by young people. An outbreak at a Lansing bar has resulted in 187 infections; more than 50 cases have been linked to a single house party in Saline; and a sandbar party at Torch Lake over the July 4 weekend led to at least 43 confirmed cases. Therefore, Executive Order 2020-160 limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100. (The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8.)

Executive Order 2020-160 also orders that bars in every region, including those in regions 6 and 8, must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages.

Under the governor’s orders, Detroit casinos will also be allowed to open on August 5, but their occupancy will be limited to 15% capacity. Casinos must also, among other things, conduct a daily entry screening protocol for customers and employees, temperature screening. Casinos must require patrons to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking or for identification purposes.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

National

JetBlue experimenting with UV light system to fight COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 2 hours ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 3 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced changed in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

National

Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.