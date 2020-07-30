Advertisement

MI Supreme Court says water crisis class action lawsuit can move forward

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Flint water crisis class action lawsuit can move forward.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Flint water crisis class action lawsuit can move forward.(ABC12 News)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was a big development in the Flint Water Crisis Wednesday afternoon.

“The city of Flint just got a major win,” said Flint attorney Trachelle Young.

“We got together and started working on the lawsuit September 2015. We filed January 2016, and it’s just been a constant back and forth of getting permission to sue,” said Flint activist and lead plaintiff Melissa Mays.

The Michigan Supreme Court sided with victims of the man-made public health crisis and said they can move forward with a class action lawsuit seeking compensation against former Governor Rick Snyder, former emergency managers and state agencies for the decisions that lead to the water crisis.

Young, who is also a mother, is both a victim of the crisis and representing others who were poisoned by the lead-tainted water.

“The supreme court affirmed the court of appeals decision that said Flint residents have a fundamental constitutional right to bodily integrity and also property rights,” Young said. “We had an inverse condemnation claim to claim that the state basically took property away from the residents, and they poisoned the residents. And we have a right not to be poisoned by people that we have elected to protect and to serve us.”

The court’s opinion is a key procedural step in long-running litigation that now will return to the Court of Claims. Justice Richard Bernstein says the case raises “some of the most disturbing allegations of malfeasance by government actors in Michigan’s history,” reported the Associated Press.

“It’s significant because of the message that it says to the residents of the city of Flint,” Young said.

“We’re having issues with the criminal side of justice but do not forget about the civil and the fact that we have personal and property damages we’re fighting for,” Mays said.

Mays says she was surprised by Republican nominee, Justice David Viviano, who agreed with the three Democratic nominees on the inverse-condemnation claim.

“It’s a reminder that this is not a political issue. It never should have been politicized. This is poisoned water, poisoning human lives. This is a human issue. It can happen to anybody. It doesn’t matter what party you subscribe to.”

Mays says she’ll celebrate, but the next step is to better inform the public about the decision and update the Flint Water Justice website as they get ready for the next phase of this fight.

“They are no longer able to run or hide. They have run out of time, and they have run out of places to go, so they now must give us our day in court or come to the table with a fair and reasonable settlement,” Young said.

“We need real resources to fix what was done to us, and again, reminding the people of Flint this wasn’t our fault,” Mays said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Concerned citizens highlight special needs funding dispute between GISD and Flint Community Schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Community members believe the water crisis and the effects of lead poisoning have only added to the need for special education in Flint, which they say is not being acknowledged by the GISD. Both the GISD and FCS did not comment on the pending legal matter.

Coronavirus

Governor Whitmer dials up restrictions - limiting indoor gatherings, bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Starting Friday, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state, including in Regions 6 and 8.

Crime

Flint’s faith leaders pray for unity where Hallwood Plaza shooting took place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Pastors from different faiths and community members came together in prayer at Hallwood Plaza, where six people were shot this weekend.

Crime

Flint opts to destroy confiscated guns, rather than auction off and risk re-circulation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
250 guns confiscated by Flint police officers will now be destroyed. The Mayor and Police Chief announced the new plan Wednesday.

Latest News

News

MHSAA Approves Phased-In Approach to Fall Athletics

Updated: 7 hours ago
The governing body of Michigan High School Athletics announced its updates, after the Representative Council took action during a meeting Wednesday morning.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Landscaping owner, hiring manager have high hopes with new unemployment proposal

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some companies that have struggled to fill positions believe they can have success in that are now that the $600 federal payment has come to an end for eligible Michiganders.

Sports

Five local teams will kickoff their season in the Battle at the Big House

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
A trio of Saginaw Valley League schools will join Goodrich and Frankenmuth in opening their seasons at Michigan Stadium.

Sports

The NFHS continues to recommend the phasing in of sports this fall

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
The MHSAA is working closely with the National Federation of State High School Associates to finalize its plan for sports this fall.

Education

MI-CORE teachers want to return to the classroom, safely

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.