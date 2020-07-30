Sexual abuse survivors file lawsuit against U of M

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/30/2020)- “Whether it was on the field or on the track, yet the very coaches and staff and University put their trust in and dedicated themselves to looked to for support and guidance as young people, they ignored their suffering,” said attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel.

Add legendary University of Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler’s name to the growing list of those who allegedly knew about the sexual assault of student athletes-- by then team doctor Robert Anderson.

“Much like what happened in the Nassar case at Michigan State, they were told this part of a normal physical and if they wanted to participate in their perspective sports and get the sign off from Anderson to play, they needed to just go along with it,” said attorney, Steve Estey.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a former student alleges that he told Schembechler in 1982--about being assaulted by Anderson during an exam for migraines.

“He was visibly angry. I felt from the look on this face and from his actions that was the first time anybody had ever reported it to him, " said John Doe #17.

John Doe #17 said Schembechler told him to immediately tell Athletic Director Don Canham what happened to him.

He said Canham did nothing.

53 survivors are part of the lawsuit against U of M--over allegations of sexual abuse by Anderson from 1960-2003.

“Michigan has an opportunity to apart of an important dialogue. The conversation can eventually focus on being a solution and a cure for this cancer that has plagued our institution over the course of several decades. Colleges , Boy Scouts, churches, clergy. But before they can be apart of that dialogue, they must first take accountability,” said attorney James White.

