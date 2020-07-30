Weapons charges issued for four Flint men, Hallwood Plaza shooter(s) not in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/30/2020) - Four Flint men are facing charges in connection to this weekend’s shooting at the Hallwood Plaza in Flint.

The Genesee County Prosecutor issued arrest warrants for all four Thursday.

Flint Police said around a thousand people showed up to a pop-up party in the Hallwood Plaza parking lot, on Clio and Pierson Roads, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Chief explained as officers went to shut down the party, a fight broke out somewhere else in the crowd and multiple people fired their weapons.

Six people were injured, but are expected to be okay.

The Prosecutor said those six people shot are not cooperating. So, Flint Police is having trouble tracking down who shot them.

The Prosecutor is reviewing patrol car dash cam footage; but he said, because officers don't have body cameras, they need the community's help.

Initial reports from Flint’s Police Chief said officers arrested four people at the pop-party.

Prosecutor David Leyton issued one charge against three of them today for having a gun on them without a CPL.

“Interestingly, one of them had been arrested at the scene, handcuffed and then shooting started; and the police told him to take cover. And then, he took off with the handcuffs on, after police had his information and had the weapon that he shouldn’t have,” Leyton explained.

Leyton isn't sure where those handcuffs are now. That 22-year-old Flint man has not yet been re-arrested.

And, he said, neither have the other two, a 25-year-old and 21-year-old. Both men are also from Flint.

Leyton said the fourth man arrested that night on the same charge, turned out to have a CPL. So, he will not be charged.

None of those four are accused of shooting their weapons that night.

But, Leyton said they do have a witness who identified a 21-year-old Flint man, saying he shot into the crowd. It's not believed he hit anyone.

“I don’t have information that he shot six people. I don’t have information that he shot anybody. I just have information that he shot into the crowd,” Leyton explained. “So, that is enough for me to charge assault with intent murder, one count.”

He'll also be charged with felony firearm. Leyton said this is actually the third time he's facing this charge, so it's a 10-year felony.

No one is in custody for actually shooting the six people injured.

“The police are looking for more information. And if they get it and bring it to me, then we’ll try to make charges stick,” Leyton explained .

He believes more than just six people were shot. He's received reports some people treated their wounds on their own.

If that's you, he is asking you or anyone else with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. You can remain anonymous.

The Prosecutor said he’s also considering charges of inciting a riot against the organizers of the event, once he figures out who they are. That charge is a 10-year felony.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.