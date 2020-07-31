Back on the gridiron after suspension due to COVID-19

Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - Another wrinkle is surfacing for High Schools across the state. In the past few weeks, Bullock Creek and Saginaw Swan Valley both cancelled football workouts after student athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

A school on the West side of the state and at least two in the Detroit area are facing the same situation and cancelling workouts indefinitely.

“Just because you’re following the guidelines and take extra precautions doesn’t mean it won’t happen to you,” said Ryan Stephens, Swan Valley Athletic Director.

After being exposed to a positive COVID-19 test, Swan Valley High School’s football team is back on the gridiron after two weeks of suspended workouts.

“This is kind of like a wake up call. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again in our athletic department or our district, but it was a learning lesson,” said Stephens.

Athletic Director Ryan Stephens says the program was already following all guidelines, but now the Vikings fully understand how important the protocols are.

“The student athletes are ready to get back at it and ready to do the right thing and follow protocols. I think we’re taking it a little more serious now that it’s happened in our district and hopefully other schools follow suit,” said Stephens.

Swan Valley is not the only school in Mid-Michigan to have its summer workouts put on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. Student athletes from Bullock Creek and Shepherd High School were also exposed to the virus suspending their summer workouts too.

“COVID-19 is very serious and the MHSAA right now is really struggling with what to decide for the fall,” said Stephens. “There’s been a few schools in the TVC in our league just to get some advice. We all work together to do what’s best and help each other out when needed.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.