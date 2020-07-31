Advertisement

Greta Van Susteren interviews Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on stimulus negotiations, mail-in voting, Nov. election

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray Media) – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Greta interviewed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

In his interview, he discusses the current stalemate in the CARES Act negotiations and concerns of his GOP colleagues, the success of mail-in voting in Kentucky, his support of NATO and against moving U.S. Troops out of Germany, and he calls out the $150 billion already sent to state and local governments.

President Trump honoring former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain after losing his battle with COVID as the head of "Operation Warp Speed" says he expects a vaccine that's about 90% effective.

By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and MIKE BALSAMO
The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests.

Rep. John Lewis is remembered at a funeral in Atlanta.