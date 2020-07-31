JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Thursday was a pretty nice day across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most of us stayed dry, but a few sprinkles did pop up in the northern parts of the area during the afternoon. Quiet, comfortable conditions are expected to hold through the wee hours of our Friday. Most of us will see readings in the 50s as we begin the day.

As was the case Thursday, Friday will begin with bright sunshine. Some clouds are likely to billow up during the afternoon, and a few of the thicker ones may spit out a few drops of rain. Anything that does pop up, will quickly fade away again during the evening. High temperatures will again surround the 80-degree mark. The lake-shore areas will stay a little cooler than everybody else as a north-northeasterly wind prevails for the day. Maximum wind speeds will run at about 10 to 15mph.

Saturday will be another nice day with a good bit of sunshine and comfortable temperatures expected. Sunday will begin on a pleasant note, but through the afternoon, we will likely see some showers and thundershowers make a move into the ABC12 viewing area from the west. Don’t cancel your plans though, the showers shouldn’t really be that big of a deal. We will have partly sunny skies at times through the afternoon. Showers and a few thundershowers will linger through our Monday too. - JR