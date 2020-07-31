Loss of Mom to COVID-19 inspires Montrose man to mask up behind a special message

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/31/2020) - “I abhor the fact that what should be a humanitarian and unifying issue has become a political one. This shouldn’t be a statement. The most statement this should be is ‘I care about you,’” Aaron Burch said.

As the debate over wearing a mask rages on, the Montrose man, grieving the loss of his mother to COVID-19, is using his to encourage you to choose protection over politics.

Without saying anything, Burch is sharing the impact a face mask makes.

He’s written, “My Mom Died. That’s Why I’m like this” in black ink on the white mask he wears every day.

“I want this message to give people pause before they, before they jump to any conclusions,” he explained. “Because, I don’t want what happened to my mom and I don’t want what happened to me to become the new normal.”

At 61-years-old, his Mom battled COVID-19 for two long months. Cheryl Burch, a mother of two, grandmother, and longtime state employee, died of the virus June 4th.

“The best way that I can describe it was an endless cycle of hope and despair; because every time that she showed any signs of improvement, like a day or two later she would, you know, everything would fall to pieces,” Burch said.

Burch's Mom did have a number of underlying health issues -- COPD, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus. But, he said, she was managing all of them.

He expected to have many more years with her.

“I anticipated her being at my children’s graduation, and possibly their wedding,” he said.

Burch had to tell his Mom her third grandchild is on the way while she was intubated and on a ventilator.

From April 15th to the day she died, he was only able to talk with her through video chat or her nurses.

Burch said she actually went through a number of experimental treatments, even receiving a plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor. But, his Mom didn't respond to any of it.

“She was just such such a kind and wonderful person,” Burch said. “She hated seeing people go without. She hated it. She hated seeing people hurt; and she would do whatever she could to, to comfort them.”

Burch is carrying on his Mom's selflessness as he works to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a face mask, something that could've potentially saved his Mom's life.

As people take notice, he's hopeful they'll follow his lead.

Burch explained that strangers, friends and coworkers have asked about it. “They say ... you’re the first person that I’ve talked to who has lost someone to this; and I look at them and say, ‘I honestly hope I’m the last.’”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.