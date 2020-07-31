McLaren Central nurses ratify three-year contract

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Nurses Association said McLaren Central Michigan Hospital nurses had ratified a three-year contract.

It said the contract vote Thursday night came after a lengthy campaign that “included a socially distant informational picket, a petition signed by the vast majority of nurses at the hospital asking for McLaren to treat them with respect, and a strike authorization vote.”

Christie Serniak, RN, is president of the local affiliate of MNA at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. She said the group was very proud of what it accomplished for patients, families, and nurses.

“All we have been asking for is respect – respect for our patients, respect for our colleagues, and respect for the work we do... As the pandemic continues, the voice of those of us on the front-lines needs to be heard in order to keep our patients safe. We are hopeful that with the arrival of our next CEO and the ratification of this contract, our hospital will start listening to us. We want to work together to make sure that patients always come first.”

