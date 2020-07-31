Saginaw ‘Census on the Go’ event encourages people to fill out 2020 Census

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Saginaw hosted another ‘Census on the Go’ event Friday, encouraging people to come out and fill out the 2020 Census.

“We are an under cut and served area and all we talk about is what we need. This is a way for all of our citizens to come out,” said Mayor Pro Temp Brenda F. Moore.

Filling out the Census only takes a few minutes, but the benefits will be reaped for years to come.

“It takes 10 minutes. For every 1 person that fills out an application, we get $1,800. The goal is to have $50. 50 people or more,” Moore said.

Priscilla Garcia filled hers out because she genuinely cares about the welfare of her community.

“I know it plays a factor when it comes to the dollars that come back to our community, so it’s very important that we come out and support getting the money to come back into our local area” Garcia said.

So how will the federal money be used?

“The money can be used for roads. It can be used for schooling. It can be used for special needs. That money can be used for a multitude of things,” Moore added.

There will be another Census on the Go event at the Great Giant Market on Sheridan Avenue next Friday from 11:00-1:00 p.m.

The census can also be done online.

“My philosophy is if you’re not part of the solution, then you must be part of the problem. We need the dollars,” Moore added.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.