Seasonable temperatures with a stray shower possible today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have made it to the last day of July and it certainly has been a warm month. This month will likely be a top 15 warmest July on record for Flint and top 5 for Saginaw!

Our seasonably cool weather is forecast to stick around throughout the day today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible later this afternoon but most escape without seeing any rain. Winds will be from the north-northeast at 5-15 mph, which will keep shoreline communities a touch cooler today. Across Mid-Michigan, expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, our forecast turns a little more complicated and potentially wetter, especially for the second half of the weekend. On Saturday, clouds will increase throughout the day so if you are looking for some sunshine, it looks like Saturday morning will be the best time for that. It does look like the day the will remain dry with highs in the lower 80s.

For Sunday and into next week, a rather unsettled stretch of weather is expected with multiple chances for rain, some of which could be on the heavy-side. It is worth noting that there is considerable disagreement in model forecasts with where the heaviest rain will set up so that part of the forecast remains a little uncertain. Right now, the best chance for rain will be on Sunday and Monday with lingering shower chances in the forecast for Tuesday. It is possible that many of us see more than 0.50″ of rain throughout this time and there is the possibility for more than that depending on where the heaviest rain sets up. We will continue to follow this in the coming days and will keep you updated!

Another main story moving forward will be the cool temperatures that are forecast for Mid-Michigan. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday and Monday with lower 70s expected on Tuesday. Towards the end of the week, we will see some warmer temperatures arrive back in Mid-Michigan.

