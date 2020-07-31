Advertisement

Three are on the ballot, but only two running for Iosco County Sheriff

Jail captain defends past investigation in coin case
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - Primary election day is Tuesday.

Many races across mid-Michigan will be settled.

Iosco County will elect a new sheriff, where three people were vying for the job.

There will be three names on the ballot, but only two people want to be sheriff.

One is the current Iosco County jail captain, who admits he has made a mistake in his law enforcement career.

“From corrections office, to road patrol, to now being the jail captain,” is how Scott Frank explains why his 24 years of experience in law enforcement gives him the upper hand in the election.

Current Sheriff Al MacGregor chose not to run. Frank faces fellow Republicans Daryl Johnson and Linda Friedgen in Tuesday’s primary, however Friedgen says she wants to drop out of the race and supports Johnson.

“Oh yeah, she is one of my biggest supporters,” says Johnson.

Johnson is from Hale and is retired from the military after serving with the Navy, but has no local law enforcement experience.

“I had 1,800 enlisted under me, 60 officers, so I have quite a lot of experience and leadership to bring to the table,” he says.

Frank spent time as a Kalkaska County Sheriff’s deputy, where there was an investigation over how he handled a stolen coin complaint in 2003. When the victim in the case asked another deputy in 2005 why her coins were not returned to her, the report indicates Frank eventually admitted the 61 dollars worth of coins were in his possession for a little more than a year.

“It wasn’t put in evidence, it definitively was a mistake on my part, but its something that I have corrected, I have grown up, I changed that,” Frank says.

Frank resigned from Kalkaska in 2005. Johnson has heard about the incident, but he’s focused on his own campaign.

“I hear all the same stories too, but that’s fine, I’m, just running against another man,” says Johnson.

There are no democrats in the race.

So Tuesday’s winner will most likely be the next sheriff of Iosco County.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

A much different atmosphere at the 3rd annual Ally Challenge

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Extra safety measures are in place to hinder the spread of COVID-19 at Warwick Hills, as golf pros tee off for the first day of official tournament play in The Ally Challenge.

Local

3 on the ballot for Iosco County Sheriff's race, but only 2 want the job

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Loss of Mom to COVID-19 inspires Montrose man to mask up behind a special message

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Burch is carrying on his Mom's selflessness as he works to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a face mask, something that could've potentially saved her life.

News

Saginaw ‘Census on the Go’ event encourages people to fill out 2020 Census

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The City of Saginaw hosted another ‘Census on the Go’ event Friday, encouraging people to come out and fill out the 2020 Census.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago

Homepage

Some Mid-Michigan farmers dealing with drought

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Al Hatch, HS seniors honored during flag pole ceremony

Updated: 8 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.