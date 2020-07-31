Three are on the ballot, but only two running for Iosco County Sheriff

TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - Primary election day is Tuesday.

Many races across mid-Michigan will be settled.

Iosco County will elect a new sheriff, where three people were vying for the job.

There will be three names on the ballot, but only two people want to be sheriff.

One is the current Iosco County jail captain, who admits he has made a mistake in his law enforcement career.

“From corrections office, to road patrol, to now being the jail captain,” is how Scott Frank explains why his 24 years of experience in law enforcement gives him the upper hand in the election.

Current Sheriff Al MacGregor chose not to run. Frank faces fellow Republicans Daryl Johnson and Linda Friedgen in Tuesday’s primary, however Friedgen says she wants to drop out of the race and supports Johnson.

“Oh yeah, she is one of my biggest supporters,” says Johnson.

Johnson is from Hale and is retired from the military after serving with the Navy, but has no local law enforcement experience.

“I had 1,800 enlisted under me, 60 officers, so I have quite a lot of experience and leadership to bring to the table,” he says.

Frank spent time as a Kalkaska County Sheriff’s deputy, where there was an investigation over how he handled a stolen coin complaint in 2003. When the victim in the case asked another deputy in 2005 why her coins were not returned to her, the report indicates Frank eventually admitted the 61 dollars worth of coins were in his possession for a little more than a year.

“It wasn’t put in evidence, it definitively was a mistake on my part, but its something that I have corrected, I have grown up, I changed that,” Frank says.

Frank resigned from Kalkaska in 2005. Johnson has heard about the incident, but he’s focused on his own campaign.

“I hear all the same stories too, but that’s fine, I’m, just running against another man,” says Johnson.

There are no democrats in the race.

So Tuesday’s winner will most likely be the next sheriff of Iosco County.

