Advertisement

Zoos and aquariums ask Congress for COVID relief

Association of Zoos and Aquariums are asking for $30 million from Congress to help their facilities maintain operations amid the pandemic.
Association of Zoos and Aquariums are asking for $30 million from Congress to help their facilities maintain operations amid the pandemic.(Gray DC)
By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Zoos and aquariums are a lifeline to so many endangered species.  The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says the facilities lost millions of dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic.  Now they are asking Congress to step up and help them.

A quick look at this small toad and you may not realize he is an endangered species.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.(River Museum)

Zoos and aquariums are working nonstop to protect the Wyoming toad, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa is one of them.

“We literally bred them and released them in the middle of a pandemic,” said Mark Beshel, Assistant Curation of Living Collections at the River Museum. “It’s an undertaking.”

Beshel and his colleagues work around the clock on conservation programs to care for endangered species. The work is time-consuming and expensive. But now, they are faced with another challenge—COVID-19 and furloughs.

“We make sure when we get any kind of scheduling when we’re short staffed, that there is enough coverage for every area,” said Beshel.

The Dubuque attraction did get some COVID relief funds, but officials said that money is now gone. The facility is not the only one struggling to maintain operations, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“Even when they’re closed, they still have to function at 100 percent because the facility is the home for animals that live there. They can’t just turn off the lights, shut the doors,” said Dan Ashe, the Association President.

Ashe is asking Congress for 30 million dollars to help A-Z-A-accredited locations care for protected species and federally-owned animals. He estimates they will need about $5 million per month for six months to keep the programs running.

“Well, it’s not going to be easy,” said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

Lipinski, Zoo and Aquarium Caucus Co-Chair, said he supports the request and he is talking with Capitol Hill leaders about the educational value the zoos and aquariums provide. 

“These are not simply amusement parks,” said Lipinski.

Lipinski acknowledges it’s going to be a challenge to get direct funding. He said the Paycheck Protection Program may be the most realistic option if extended.

Negotiations for the next relief bill are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Politics

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
The U.S. government said Friday that it’s putting new DACA applications in a “pending” bucket while officials decide whether to again try to end the program for young immigrants, keeping enrollment stalled even though the Supreme Court ruled last month that it was improperly ended.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Local

Campaign flyer uses unauthorized image of former YWCA CEO, upsetting, but not illegal

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
While using the photo from a magazine article published in July 2017 isn't illegal, Heidi McAra believes what he did was wrong.

Latest News

Local

August primary ballot: MTA millage won’t cost you more

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
This year, CEO Ed Benning said they're combining all three. The MTA is asking for one replacement renewal millage. If passed, you will pay the same amount over the next five years.

Politics

Democrats warn GOP divisions are delaying virus aid

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT
Despite deep Republican divisions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed ahead Wednesday toward a COVID-19 aid package with the White House as Democrats warned the GOP is delaying needed relief to Americans during the crisis.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Crime

Former Flint police chief running for Sheriff reveals anti-crime plan

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Take a look at the latest crime statistics in Flint and what the candidates for Genesee County Sheriff have to say about the numbers.

State

U.S. Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Thursday was Michigan’s deadline to run as an independent, though some were also holding out hope he might seek the Libertarians’ nomination at a state convention Saturday.

News

Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution one step closer to becoming a reality in Shiawassee County

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners moved one step closer to making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.