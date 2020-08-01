Advertisement

Catholics in Upper Peninsula required to wear masks at Mass

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - (8/1/20) - Face masks are mandatory for people who attend indoor Catholic Mass in the Upper Peninsula, starting Saturday.

Marquette Bishop John Doerfler believes the effectiveness of masks in reducing COVID-19 is “still inconclusive.” But the bishop says it’s a sacrifice made out of love for each other.

Doerfler oversees all Catholic churches in the Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette Diocese had recommended masks when Masses in Michigan resumed in May. They’ve been mandatory elsewhere in many Michigan churches.

