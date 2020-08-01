Advertisement

Flint Area Pastoral Unity Coalition holding ‘Pull Over for Prayer’ Saturday

Hallwood Plaza in Flint
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/1/20) - The Flint Area Pastoral Unity Coalition announced a ’Pull Over for Prayer & Unity Prayer’ event planned for Saturday.

The effort was to promote peace and healing after a violent weekend in Flint.

The coalition said pastors and prayer warriors would be at several intersections throughout the area at 2 p.m. The locations included Clio Road and Dayton Street, Clio Road and Pasadena Avenue, Pierson Road and Fleming Road, Pierson Road and Dupont Street, and more.

The coalition also planned to meet in the parking lot of Hallwood Plaza at 3 p.m. for a Unity Prayer.

It was the location where police said at least six people were shot last Saturday during a pop-up party. Investigators said more than 1,000 people were at the gathering. Police said the shooting victims were recovering.

Investigators said they were still looking for the shooter or shooters.

