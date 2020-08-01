Flint PD: Man dies after being shot at large gathering

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/1/20) - Flint police said a man died after being shot at a large gathering.

They said he was shot a little after 12:45 Saturday morning at Pasadena Avenue and Burgess Street.

According to police, there was also a reported crash.

Police said someone was driving the victim to Hurley Medical Center when they were struck by another car.

Investigators said they were working to identify the shooter. They asked the community for information and said tipsters could remain anonymous.

