Flint’s “Rally for Action” brings in first-time voters ahead of August primary

(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (08/01/2020)-”This is my first time voting.”

That was the goal in downtown Flint this morning and afternoon -- getting lots of new voters to play their part in the process. The Rally for Action took over Flint City Hall this morning.

The event, a partnership between Black Lives Matter and Beyond the Walls Global Outreach Ministries. Organizers urged locals to get out the vote and made it virtually hassle free to do so. They had voters casting absentee ballots over the counter inside. Organizers have rallied for weeks to bring in as much support as possible.

“It’s really getting up the support, educating voters,” related DeWaun E. Robinson of Black Lives Matter, Flint. “Today is a big day. Today is the day we go inside and vote over the counter. It’s really emphasizing getting the job done so we can be a part of the democratic process.”

“At one time, African Americans could not vote at all,” explained Dr. Alfreda Riley of Beyond the Walls Global Outreach Ministries. “This is a very pivotal time in history. We can make a difference in the election altogether.”

Adding, if you want to see change, you have to be the change. Several of the local campaigns were also on hand Saturday as part of a voter-led Q & A.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

