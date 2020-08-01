Free appliances offered to Midland flood victims through Sunday

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (08/01/2020)-Flood victims in Midland are getting a special deal as they work to put their lives and homes back together.

The former Younkers store in the Midland Mall - is offering appliances at 50-percent off for flood victims. The deep discount is made possible through a partnership with the United Way and the Whirlpool Corporation.

“As soon as they heard about the devastating floods that were occurring in our area, they reached out to see how they might be able to help,” related Kali Chochran, director of investor relations with United Way of Midland County. “As you can imagine, the pandemic that we are experiencing, the supply chain is a bit difficult right now. So, they certainly worked hard to bring in appliances from all over the country to provide our community with some hope.”

Out of 400 appliances, there are still 200 left. If you want to take advantage of the deal, it’s being offered again Sunday from 9:00 until 3:00.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.