Heavy rain threat for parts of Mid-Michigan this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan (from a line from Owosso to Bay City and east). The watch begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and goes until 2 p.m. Sunday.

A rather tricky forecast is shaping up for Mid-Michigan as a round of showers and storms are forecast to arrive late Saturday, throughout Sunday, and even into the beginning of next week as well. While rain chances appear to be likely, the possibility of heavy rain is where the uncertainty lies and where exactly it will fall.

Here is what we can expect right now:

Most of the day on Saturday will be dry. A few clouds during the morning morning will allow for some sunshine early but that will give way to cloudy skies by the afternoon. A few showers are possible late this afternoon into the evening, mainly to the south. Highs are forecast to reach the lower 80s.

Better chances for rain arrive overnight and through the first half of the day on Sunday. Some of this rain could be on heavy-side with impressive rainfall rates of 1-2″ an hour. The rain will become more scattered by Sunday afternoon.

As noted above, there is a high degree of uncertainty with the heavy rain potential. While it appears likely that someone will see heavy rain in Michigan, exactly where that will be is still being ironed out. Computer models continue to differ with the heaviest swath of rain, with some showing it right through Mid-Michigan, while others are further south and east. Bottom line is that at least some rain is likely but heavier rain is not guaranteed.

If the heaviest rain does set up over the area, some places could see 1-2″+ of rain in a short period of time, which could lead to flooding issues, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. That is why the National Weather Service has issued the Flash Flood Watch. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

Either way, some beneficial rain is likely for many areas that have been experiencing drought conditions the last few weeks.

On Monday showers and storms become likely once again. This rain will continue Monday night and will eventually move out of the area on Tuesday.

