Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re ending the work week with some very pleasant weather.

However, some big changes are on the way.

It will be another “throw open the windows” night as temperatures dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll start our weekend with slightly above normal afternoon highs in the low 80s, along with a mix of sun & clouds.

Sunday brings a pattern change with cooler 70s, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms.

Some heavy rain is possible for southern parts of our viewing area.

Next week will start off dreary with additional rain Monday.

Highs will struggle in to the low 70s as a northeast wind freshens up.

Expect some lingering showers Tuesday.

It will be a cloud-filled day with highs only in the upper 60s.

Warmer and sunnier weather returns for the rest of the week.

By Thursday and Friday, 80 degree weather should be back.

www.abc12.com/weather

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

