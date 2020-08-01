Advertisement

MI reports 734 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths

The update Friday brought the statewide total to 81,621 cases and 6,199 deaths.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/1/20) - Michigan reported 734 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

The update Friday brought the total to 81,621 cases and 6,199 deaths.

It came on the same day bars were closed for indoor service as per a recent order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Indoor social gatherings were also limited to 10 people.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties on Friday based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

• Genesee, 2,775 cases and 269 deaths, which is 44 new cases.

• Saginaw, 1,727 cases and 126 deaths, which is 14 new cases.

• Arenac, 36 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

• Bay, 481 cases, 31 deaths, which is three new cases.

• Clare, 54 cases and three deaths, which is one new case.

• Gladwin, 49 cases and two deaths, which is two new cases.

• Gratiot, 127 cases and 15 deaths, which is one new case.

• Huron, 125 cases and four deaths, which is four new cases and one death.

• Iosco, 109 cases and 11 deaths, which is one new case.

• Isabella, 174 cases and eight deaths, which is one less case.

• Lapeer, 329 cases and 31 deaths, which is two new cases.

• Midland, 224 cases and nine deaths, which is three new cases.

• Ogemaw, 37 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

• Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

• Roscommon, 42 cases, which is no change.

• Sanilac, 88 cases and five deaths, which is four new cases.

• Shiawassee, 295 cases, 27 deaths, which is six new cases.

• Tuscola, 276 cases and 27 deaths, which is three new cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

