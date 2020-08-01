Advertisement

MI reports 735 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/1/20) - Michigan reported 735 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

The update Saturday brought the total to 82,356 cases, 6,206 of whom have died statewide.

These are the totals for Mid-Michigan based on Saturday’s numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

• Genesee, 2,796 cases and 269 deaths, which is 21 new cases.

• Saginaw, 1,739 cases and 126 deaths, which is 12 new cases.

• Arenac, 36 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

• Bay, 485 cases, 31 deaths, which is four new cases.

• Clare, 55 cases and three deaths, which is one new case.

• Gladwin, 50 cases and two deaths, which is one new case.

• Gratiot, 128 cases and 15 deaths, which is one new case.

• Huron, 125 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

• Iosco, 109 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

• Isabella, 174 cases and nine deaths, which is one new death.

• Lapeer, 333 cases and 31 deaths, which is four new cases.

• Midland, 227 cases and nine deaths, which is three new cases.

• Ogemaw, 37 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

• Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

• Roscommon, 42 cases, which is no change.

• Sanilac, 87 cases and five deaths, which is one fewer case.

• Shiawassee, 299 cases, 27 deaths, which is four new cases.

• Tuscola, 280 cases and 27 deaths, which is four new cases.

