Michigan primary tests Tlaib, features 2 open House races

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s primary features a viable challenge to an incumbent congresswoman and campaigns for two U.S. House seats where a Republican and a former GOP member are retiring.

Tuesday’s election, which is being marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, also will shape races in November for a couple of potentially competitive congressional districts that Democrats flipped in the midterm.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will have a one-on-one rematch after a close 2018 race. Republicans are picking nominees to replace Reps. Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell.

