Mother searching for stolen necklace with daughter’s ashes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A heartbreaking story about a necklace that was stolen from a Flint Township repair shop. It looks like a simple silver necklace with a charm. But the jewelry is irreplaceable to a local mother. Novie Teeple...has already endured an unthinkable loss. Three years ago, she had to say goodbye to her beautiful three year old daughter, Isabella, who died after getting sick. Now, she says that pain has come rushing back. That’s because someone stole the one piece of Isabella that Novie had left. “I chose to get her cremated nad get a necklace with her ashes put in it,” she said.

Novie says she carried the charm everywhere. It’s silver with flowers and an orange and yellow butterfly that reminds her Isabella is “in god’s presence.” She left it in her car...when she was having it repaired at muffler man...in flint township. When she went to pick it up a week and half later, it was missing.

Muffler man says it’s unfortunate this happened. The Corunna road store had a rash of break ins in their gated lot. Flint Township Police are investigating.

The company says a sign is posted reminding customers the company is not responsible for personal items left in the vehicle. But that does little to comfort a mother who just wants to hold on to this priceless memory of her daughter.

If you have any information about this missing charm - please contact ABC12.

