Black Lives Matter, local faith leaders call for end to recent violence in Flint

"Pull Over for Prayer" and the "Stop the Violence Motorcade" encouraged locals to take an active role in recovery
Hallwood Plaza in Flint
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (08/01/2020)-Hours after yet another fatal shooting came a rally calling for change in the City of Flint. The Stop the Violence Motorcade saw dozens of cars lining up in Hallwood Plaza.

That was the scene of multiple shootings tied to a massive pop-up party ABC 12 first told you about last Sunday.

The event came together as a partnership between Black Lives Matter Flint and Beyond the Walls Global Outreach Ministries, encouraging locals to get involved in curbing violent crime. The motorcade left Hallwood, drove down Pierson and then throughout the city, complete with a police escort.

Happening simultaneously in Hallwood Plaza, a faith-based approach to curbing Flint's recent spike in violence.

“Pull Over for Prayer” had locals spreading out across the city, lining street corners including adjacent to Hallwood holding signs. The effort was intended to encourage those who stopped to take a moment to pray for Flint in light of numerous shootings and other recent tragedies.

“This is a coalition of pastors, over 20 pastors, that are on different street corners, encouraging people to just pull over and take a minute or two for prayer,” explained Pastor Rodney Murphy of Victorious Word Church in Flint. “We believe that more than anything else that the power of prayer and the power of God, in addition to practical things as well. But the power of God is necessary to change what’s going on in our city and going on in the nation.”

Murphy also told ABC 12 he was already surprised by the level of unity on display Saturday.

