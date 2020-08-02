Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a soggy day across most of mid-Michigan.

Flint picked up nearly an inch of rain, while Saginaw filled the rain gauge with about three quarters of an inch.

That will help brown lawns turn green over the coming days.

Temperatures were held back in the upper 60s to low 70s due to a northerly wind, lots of clouds and the rain.

Keep your umbrella handy as some more wet weather will be with us to start the week.

Look for scattered areas of rain Monday.

A rumble of thunder isn't out of the question either.

Temperatures will be similar to Sunday, just in the upper 60s to low 70s.

After some morning showers Tuesday, we'll begin to see some patchy sunshine by the end of the day with highs in the low 70s.

After that, dry weather is expected through next weekend.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs warming up from the mid 70s Wednesday to low to mid 80s by the time we get to Saturday and Sunday.

