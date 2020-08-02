Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect tonight at 8 p.m. and last until 2 p.m. for all but far north and western counties of the ABC12 viewing area.

A complicated storm system will track to our east from near Toledo to Cleveland, putting us in an area where heavy bands of rain could form.

The exact track and strength of this low pressure cell will dictate where the heavy rain falls.

Amounts could run between 1"-2" in spots beginning early Sunday morning through about lunchtime.

The latest computer model runs are not in agreement, which makes this a difficult forecast to pin down where the swath of heavy rain will fall.

Make sure your gutters and storm drains are clear of debris to help move the flow of water.

Lighter showers are expected later in the day with another round of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms Monday.

Along with the rain will be cooler temperatures from the low to mid 70s Sunday and upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning, before we see some breaks in the clouds late in the afternoon and through the evening.

Dry and sunnier weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday along with warmer temperatures back in the mid 70s Wednesday to around 80 degrees Thursday.

