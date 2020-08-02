Advertisement

Mid-Michigan Black Lives Matter chapters rally in Flint Twp.

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (08/01/2020)-An ongoing effort to draw attention to racial injustice and the struggle for equality in the land of the free had supporters out in force Saturday in Flint Township.

Black Lives Matter Chapters joined together from across Mid-Michigan. The location they chose is where the local movement first got its start.

Peaceful protesters made their way through the business district, from Miller Road, to Linden and beyond.

