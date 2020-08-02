Advertisement

Rain continues, becomes a little more scattered by the afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan until 2 p.m. Sunday.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan until 2 p.m. Sunday. In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is also in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties for today because a north wind throughout the day could lead to shoreline flooding in spots.

Rain has made its way into Mid-Michigan overnight and this rain is expected to continue throughout the morning. This system is associated with a ton of moisture so some of the rain could be heavy at times with rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour. Heavy rain could lead to ponding on the roadways and flooding in low-lying areas.

The steady morning rain will break up by late morning but scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be expected throughout the afternoon. Overall rainfall totals will be less than one inch but where heavier rain sets up, some places could see more. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Overnight, we will see a bit of a break from the rain with only a low-end chance at seeing a stray shower/storm or two. Better chances for rain and storms arrive for Monday as it looks like it will be a rather gloomy day across Mid-Michigan. Highs Monday are in the lower 70s.

For Election Day on Tuesday, our showers chances continue but should gradually come to an end throughout the day. Temperatures will be very cool for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. In fact, Tuesday could be the coolest day we've seen since the end of May!

Drier and nicer weather arrives for the middle and end of this week with sunshine back in the forecast. Temperatures begin to rebound and will be nearing 80 degrees once again by Thursday.

