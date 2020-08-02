Advertisement

Republicans look to beat 2 Democratic incumbents in US House

Photo Courtesy: MGN (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A number of Republican challengers are running in primaries to take on Michigan Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens, whose victories two years ago flipped GOP-held seats and helped Democrats gain control of the U.S. House.

Whoever wins will face obstacles in November because both women have major fundraising edges.

President Donald Trump has lost ground among suburban voters and challengers may struggle even more during the pandemic as Michigan still practices social distancing and quarantine measures.

Fundraising and voter interactions are limited, but those running are adapting and reevaluating this election season.

