State to hire 3rd inspector for dam safety program
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A third inspector is expected to be hired for Michigan’s Dam Safety Program.
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the hiring of a senior environmental engineer will improve the safety of state-regulated dams.
Mid-Michigan’s Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit.
In June, EGLE announced a team of six independent experts who will perform an independent forensic investigation of the contributing factors that led to the failures of dams.