Advertisement

Carman-Ainsworth teacher thinks outside the box to help with supplies for students

She wasn't sure how people would respond-- but then packages just started showing up.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/03/2020)- “We are often teaching how to share and how to respect each other say please and thank you,” said teacher, Nichole Lynch.

Lessons Nichole Lynch has taught her students for the past 24 years.

But this year-- with the coronavirus pandemic sharing is out of the question.

“They are going to be using their own supplies so making sure we have enough supplies so that each one has their own,”Lynch said.

In order to make that happen--

“Almost everything, so far that I have has been purchased from my own pocket,” she said.

But the Carman-Ainsworth first grade teacher has also turned to another source that some teachers are now embracing.

“A friend of mine encouraged me to create a wish list on Amazon and post it out there and I’ve never done that before,” she said.

She wasn’t sure how people would respond, but then packages just started showing up.

“It’s very delightful to see packages arrive on your porch and know that there are from friends and family and the community and they are for students,”Lynch said.

Lynch is grateful for the supplies, and ready to see her students in a safe environment.

“And as teachers, we just want to do what’s best for students and what’s best for families,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Parents weigh the pros and cons of sending kids back to school this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grand Blanc recently released it's return to school plan for the upcoming school year

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

Mt. Pleasant parents concerned about school district’s return to school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Last week, a school board meeting for Mt. Pleasant Public Schools lasted for more than four hours as parents and teachers weighed in on the school district’s return to school plans.

News

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
A wet start to the week...

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan Black Lives Matter chapters rally in Flint Twp.

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
An ongoing effort to draw attention to racial injustice and the struggle for equality in the land of the free had supporters out in force Saturday in Flint Township.

State

Republicans look to beat 2 Democratic incumbents in US House

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A number of Republican challengers are running in primaries to take on Michigan Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens, whose victories two years ago flipped GOP-held seats and helped Democrats gain control of the U.S. House.

State

State to hire 3rd inspector for dam safety program

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A third inspector is expected to be hired for Michigan’s Dam Safety Program.

News

Black Lives Matter, local faith leaders call for end to recent violence in Flint

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Several Saturday events called attention to Flint's recent spike in violent crime and attempted to engage the community to work toward finding a solution.

Local

Low-cost appliances offered to Midland flood victims through Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flood victims in Midland are getting a special deal as they work to put their lives and homes back together.

News

Mid-Michigan mother desperate for return of stolen charm containing daughter’s ashes

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Angie Hendershot
A heartbreaking story about a necklace that was stolen from a Flint Township repair shop. It looks like a simple silver necklace with a charm. But the jewelry is irreplaceable to a local mother.