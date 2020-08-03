Carman-Ainsworth teacher thinks outside the box to help with supplies for students

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/03/2020)- “We are often teaching how to share and how to respect each other say please and thank you,” said teacher, Nichole Lynch.

Lessons Nichole Lynch has taught her students for the past 24 years.

But this year-- with the coronavirus pandemic sharing is out of the question.

“They are going to be using their own supplies so making sure we have enough supplies so that each one has their own,”Lynch said.

In order to make that happen--

“Almost everything, so far that I have has been purchased from my own pocket,” she said.

But the Carman-Ainsworth first grade teacher has also turned to another source that some teachers are now embracing.

“A friend of mine encouraged me to create a wish list on Amazon and post it out there and I’ve never done that before,” she said.

She wasn’t sure how people would respond, but then packages just started showing up.

“It’s very delightful to see packages arrive on your porch and know that there are from friends and family and the community and they are for students,”Lynch said.

Lynch is grateful for the supplies, and ready to see her students in a safe environment.

“And as teachers, we just want to do what’s best for students and what’s best for families,” she said.

