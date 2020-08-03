Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Parts of Mid-Michigan have seen some soaking rains over the past few days.  You probably won't want to put your umbrellas away quite yet because scattered showers will continue through Tuesday.  With scattered, generally light showers possible throughout the night, temperatures will be settling into the 50s as a northerly wind prevails.

Tuesday won't be a washout, but some showers will remain a possibility.  A slow-moving low pressure center is having a tough time moving to the east as the remnants of Isaias moves northward along the Atlantic Seaboard.  Even with a little sunshine, high temperatures across Mid-Michigan will range from the upper 60s, to around 70.  Northerly winds with continue through the day with maximum speeds expected at about 10 to 15mph.

We should get back into brighter skies Wednesday.  We will also begin to see our winds back to the west and southwest.  This should get us into a warming trend that will take readings back to near-normal levels by the end of the week.  Overall, partly sunny conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.  Mostly sunny skies look to be a good bet for Friday and Saturday.  Some showers and thundershowers are in the forecast for Sunday as high temperatures make a move back toward the middle 80s. - JR

