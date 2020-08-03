Parents weigh the pros and cons of sending kids back to school this fall

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/03/2020)- Beth Lackey and her family have spent most of the summer weighing the pros and cons of sending daughter Addy back to school in a classroom this upcoming school year.

Addy will be in the 8th grade, attending classes in the Grand Blanc Community Schools District during a time of uncertainty due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“I feel for them because they are trying to please so many different people and I know that especially for the younger kids that can’t be left home or the parents are working at home. They want the kids to go back to school,” said parent Beth Lackey.

Grand Blanc recently released it's return to school plan for the upcoming school year.

PHASE 1-3 Remote Learning only:

If the state moves here in the interest of public health, or if local community spread dictates a district or building close due to risk of infection, all learning will be remote until notified to reopen.

PHASE 4- Hybrid:

Students will experience alternating days/reduced classroom hours supplemented by remote instruction. Elementary buildings will be on 2 schedules to allow social distancing on transportation. K-3 will attend 4 days/week.

PHASE 5-6 Full-time face-to-face instruction:

Phase 5 will bring students into the classroom at regular hours and on a normal schedule, and will include some heightened precautions such as recommended masks, enhanced hygiene/cleaning protocols and self-symptom checking.

“For us at the middle school level, its very convoluted,” Lackey said.

That's one of the reasons why the Lackey's decided remote learning to start the school year is the best decision for Addy.

“We don’t want us to get sick. We don’t want for her to get sick, wouldn’t ever want for her to unwittingly make someone sick if we didn’t know she was asymptomatic,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.